California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,811 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $48,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PPL by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.