California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,638 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of Cincinnati Financial worth $61,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.