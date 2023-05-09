California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 45,949 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,949 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $58,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 332,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

