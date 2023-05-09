Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 109,913 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

