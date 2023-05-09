Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 118,770 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,770 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 4.08% of Sun Country Airlines worth $37,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $25.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $266,661.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,790.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $266,661.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,357 shares in the company, valued at $336,790.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $15,553,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,832,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,941,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $119,966,610 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
- J&J Kenvue Spinoff Aims To Give Investors A Healthy Return
- Corporate Travel Rebound May Keep Marriott Stock Traveling Higher
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.