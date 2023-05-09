Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 13,134 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $37,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $259.54 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

