Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.20 Million Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 9.53% of Turning Point Brands worth $36,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $382.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

Further Reading

