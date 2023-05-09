Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,438 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

