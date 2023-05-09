Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 46,848 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $28,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

DRVN stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

