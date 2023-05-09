Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,392 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.98% of Spire worth $35,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Spire by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Spire by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Down 1.8 %

Spire stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $78.86.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

