Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Cooper-Standard worth $31,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 132,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 143,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 107,492 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CPS opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 140.91% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $649.34 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

