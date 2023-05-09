Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 29,090 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AES were worth $28,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AESC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,519,000.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

