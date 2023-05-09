Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,770 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.49% of Planet Fitness worth $34,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

