Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,115 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $29,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.06 and a 200 day moving average of $294.98. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

