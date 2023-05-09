iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $31,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

