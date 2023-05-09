NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

