Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 64,551 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.71% of Calix worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE CALX opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

