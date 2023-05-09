Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.30 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $30,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $526.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.05 and a 200-day moving average of $474.11. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

