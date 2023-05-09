Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,865,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,596 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Amcor worth $22,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

