Swiss National Bank Sells 94,166 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 809,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,166 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $69,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

