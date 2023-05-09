Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $73,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.