Swiss National Bank Has $75.07 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of STERIS worth $75,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -651.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

