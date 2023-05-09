Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,449 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 306.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.