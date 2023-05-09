Atlantic Securities Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.
Shopify Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shopify by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,029,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,113,000 after purchasing an additional 439,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.