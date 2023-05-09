Atlantic Securities Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Shopify by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,029,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,113,000 after purchasing an additional 439,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

