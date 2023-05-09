Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.44 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.