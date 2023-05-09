Swiss National Bank Sells 82,016 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,016 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Principal Financial Group worth $85,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.