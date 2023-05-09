Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 324.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,032.84 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,720.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,589.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total transaction of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

