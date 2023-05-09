Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

