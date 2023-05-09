Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $85,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSS opened at $294.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $333.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

