eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 74,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

