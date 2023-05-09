Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.07 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $277.86 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

