Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE INFY opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

