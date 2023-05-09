Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,415 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,923,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 964,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

