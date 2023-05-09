6,611 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.