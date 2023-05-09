Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,182,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $170.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
