Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,409 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,182,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $170.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

