Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.22.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

