Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,090 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BILL were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $164,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 17,470.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BILL by 40.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

BILL stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

