Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 126,465 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.