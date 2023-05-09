Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tennant were worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 50.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Tennant news, Director Azita Arvani sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $164,000.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $899,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

