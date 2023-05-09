Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Black Hills were worth $32,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

BKH opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

