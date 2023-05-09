Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHS. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RHS stock opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

