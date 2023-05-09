Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.07. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

