Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 80,752 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $39,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.