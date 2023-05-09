Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cummins to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

