Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,208 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $460.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.