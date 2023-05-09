Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

