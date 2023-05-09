Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,797 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

