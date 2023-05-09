Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

