Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 379,787 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1,085.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379,787 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $34,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

