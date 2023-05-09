Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

